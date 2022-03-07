Editor,
On Feb. 4, 2022, three researches (Herbert/Jonung/Hanke) from Johns Hopkins University released a report entitled “A Literature Review And Meta-Analysis Of The Effects Of Lockdowns On Covid-19 Mortality” that studied government imposed lockdowns worldwide and concluded “that lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality;” that lockdowns in Europe and the United States reduced the COVID-19 mortality rate by only an average of 0.2% (i.e. less than 1%); and that shelter-in-place orders only reduced deaths by an average of 2.9%.”
However, researchers found that lockdown orders caused enormous economic and social costs wherever they were implemented. [Google “John Hopkins COVID lockdown report”]. Bay Area counties that unilaterally closed/exterminated businesses/churches by declaring them “non-essential,” and harmed Black/brown children (for future decades) by shutting them out of their schools, should stop self-congratulating themselves because scientific evidence shows they only harmed children. Government-imposed lockdowns also caused a massive 7.5% inflation increase and killed our economy. Johns Hopkins is ranked as the 10th best university worldwide — so this is scientific evidence lockdowns only harmed, not helped.
Mike Brown
Burlingame
