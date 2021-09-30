Editor,

Sue Lempert’s “Say three cheers for our county hospital” was an important reminder of the role such facilities serve a community. A bit of history was omitted, however. In the late 1960s when the new federally funded Medicare/MediCal programs brought a sharp decline to activity at the county hospital, the local private hospitals (including those run by hospital districts) argued that they could provide all the care that was needed and that the hospital should be closed. Budget conscious supervisors enthusiastically showed interest in this proposal but had the wisdom of appointing a commission to advise them on such a drastic proposal. They chose J. Hart Clinton, publisher of the San Mateo Times to chair the commission.

After a period of study, the finding was to continue county operation of the facility. Among the reasons, as a young man, Mr. Clinton had been turned away from one of the private hospitals and he noted the county should retain at least one hospital that did not screen for ability to pay as a condition of providing care.

Richard J. Levy, M.D.

Hillsborough

