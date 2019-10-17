Editor,
Your endorsement of incumbent San Bruno Councilwoman Irene O’Connell was spot on (“Mason, O’Connell for San Bruno Council” in the Oct. 3 edition of the Daily Journal); with 20 years of service, she brings a lot experience. She has taken a progressive approach to moving San Bruno towards a better future.
As a councilmember, she takes a level-headed approach to collaborative problem solving and responsible governing. As an active proponent for promoting civic pride and community involvement, she serves on numerous city and San Mateo County committees. She has consistently supported youth and literacy programs. Lastly, as a lifelong San Bruno resident, she brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the city and works hard to improve it. She deserves our support.
John Morarity
San Bruno
