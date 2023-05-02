At the Redwood City Council’s April 24 meeting, several speakers gave their opinions about Longfellow Real Estate Partners’ proposal to build a 3.3-million-square foot biomedical complex in Redwood City. Labor union representatives praised Longfellow for bringing 2,000 jobs to Redwood City. However, a good number of those workers will be out of towners. They’re not concerned about the dust, noise, and congestion they would be causing… they would be getting paychecks. Local residents also stepped up and predictably said things like the project is too big and it will adversely affect their quality of life. The residents are correct.
However, there are other compelling reasons to reject Longfellow’s proposal. Employees on Longfellow’s campus will drive thousands of cars to work, and those cars will pollute Redwood City’s environment. The project will require deep pile driving through toxins buried in an unlined landfill. Plus, Longfellow has promised to build 850 new housing units in Redwood City based on acquiring future state and federal grants. Those grants are not guaranteed. If the homes are built, they would not be finished until 2045, maybe 2050. Finally, when those thousands of employees start buying homes closer to their offices and labs, real estate prices will soar. That means the dream of home ownership in Redwood City, for persons with modest incomes, will be denied. This project does not promote affordable housing.
Redwood City Council ... say, “No!” to Longfellow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.