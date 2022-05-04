Editor,
Electing Noelia Corzo to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will transformatively strengthen its capacity to serve the people of our county. Personally and professionally, she has seen the ways vulnerable communities continue to fall through the cracks in county services in a way no other candidate or sitting supervisor can.
We have the opportunity to propel a brilliant, perseverant leader with the lived experiences of multiple vital groups who currently have zero representation in our county leadership: people of color, immigrant families, younger adults and social workers. In her family and in her professional life, she sees the day-to-day realities of county services up close, and is uniquely positioned to bring that perspective to an office with the power to enact change.
Noelia is also steeped in the realities of K-12 education, both as the parent of a school-aged child and as former board president for the largest school district in the county. In that role, she has a track record of speaking up, putting in the work and enacting positive, measurable change on issues where without her voice, a harmful status quo would have prevailed.
There are so many people in our communities who could see improvements in the public policies that directly affect their lives if Noelia Corzo has a seat at our county’s highest table. That is what elections should be about.
Karen Tkach Tuzman
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.