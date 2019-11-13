Editor,
War is the bread and butter of the one-party-corporate-millionaire dictatorship (O.P.C.M.D.). Speaker Nancy Pelosi took impeachment off the table for George W. Bush after he lied our country into two illegal resource wars under the false premise of weapons of mass destruction. This caused the death of a million innocent men, women and children in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as over 6,000 young American lives and tens of thousands of wounded young Americans. A trillion dollars and 18 years later, we are still fighting a war in Afghanistan. But this is not an impeachable offense?
Donald Trump illegally sends troops once again to a foreign country uninvited in violation of international law and wants to secure the oil fields in Syria. There is not a peep from Pelosi, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein or Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo), or any other of the so-called representatives in the District of Criminals (D.C.) of this illegal action. But what is leading to Donald Trump’s impeachment is the breaking of the cardinal rule, which is: no member of the O.P.C.M.D ever outs another crook and con man. So, The Donald outing Joe Biden is a big no-no.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.