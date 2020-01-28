Editor,
This sentence from a letter to the editor (“The Democrats have no case” from the Jan. 21 edition of the Daily Journal) needs correcting: “Only the judicial branch can adjudicate this which Democrats decided not to pursue because they knew the law was against them.
“This” refers to President Trump’s refusal to allow witnesses and documents to be presented to the House impeachment inquiry — and to those of us (the American people) who were following the proceedings. As Representative Schumer has made crystal clear, the House did not sue to overturn the President’s obstruction for the practical and realistic reason that litigation would allow Mr. Trump to drag out the investigation even for years.
Consider the president’s history of cleverly drawn out litigations, suits and counter suits. It is wrong to mislead readers (as the president is trying to mislead the public) about the House Democrats’ motives. Democrats have made their case for impeachment quite clear, also their case for hearing from important witnesses who, along with documents, have so far been blocked by the White House.
Susan Brown
San Carlos
