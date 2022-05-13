Editor,
I urge San Mateo County citizens to vote for Chistina Corpus for sheriff.
What got me interested was the terrible bullying by the current sheriff, Carlos Bolanos, during the Black Lives Matter rallies. In one instance, he called out the heavy artillery and nearly turned a peaceful protest into a horror show against average citizens. Then, he was one of the big supporters of ICE detention transfers. Finally, I watched him at a San Carlos City Council meeting, arrogant and bullying our local officials (San Mateo Sheriff’s Office provides San Carlos police protection). There is virtually no legal oversight of the Sheriff’s Office so a big-headed warrior sheriff can be dangerous.
Christina Corpus, on the other hand, seems like the real deal. I like it when she says she will bring our Sheriff’s Office up to 21st century policing standards, “moving from a warrior to guardian mentality.” She has risen through the ranks in the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office for 21 years and currently serves as chief of police for Millbrae. In their one debate, Corpus did well against a more seasoned political pro who hid his true character.
Alan Fleishman
San Carlos
