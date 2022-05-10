Editor,
Watching the video of the recent candidates’ forum for the San Mateo County sheriff’s race on YouTube, the difference between the two candidates is clear. Discussing the immediate need to recruit, train and retain new deputies, incumbent Carlos Bolanos explained attempts to increase staffing by reciting a list of trendy tools, some of which he didn’t understand: “Search engine optimization (I can’t really explain what that means),” digitalization, guardian software, artificial intelligence and basically “using the internet.” In contrast, challenger Capt. Christina Corpus cited a successful program in Southern California that recruits high school seniors, community college students and recent high school graduates interested in a career in law enforcement and offers them a two-year AA degree program in Administration of Justice. She would like to see this replicated in San Mateo County to ensure that potential hires receive the professional performance based training and exposure to a positive, service-oriented culture that are so crucial to a well-run law enforcement agency worthy of the public’s trust.
Relying primarily on technology does not address the toxic work environment that continues to exist under the current sheriff and contributes to the public’s distrust of the department. In contrast, Christina Corpus will focus on the people who wear the uniform, giving them the professional and interpersonal training and psychological support they need to be effective. Hers is a far better approach to building a functional department that can attract and retain quality officers and truly serve the community. Vote Christina Corpus for sheriff.
April Vargas
Montara
