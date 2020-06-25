Editor,
At first, few people talked about coronavirus. But in about a second everyone was talking about coronavirus. Kids were not coming to school and families were not leaving their homes. That was the moment I understood that there are problems you cannot solve quickly. This is coronavirus from the angle of an 8-year-old girl.
Things were postponed like our talent show and math contest. Then the most terrible thing happened: the school closed. My mom became my teacher. Soon the best second grade teacher, Maestra Leticia sent work home for me. It was not as good as usual. Spring break came and went. My teacher gave me homework again. Now my homework is better and I am in a book club with my friends.
The coronavirus has not stopped; there are not only infections, there are deaths. People are wearing masks. Popular restaurants are delivering food. People are losing their jobs and others are donating money and food for people who cannot work. Nurses and doctors are working day and night.
Every day, reporters and scientists tell everyone what they know. Everyone is doing their part. For this virus to die, we need everyone to concentrate. We are learning more and more about coronavirus. We know it is contagious and you can die from it. There is no cure yet but I believe that with our voices and minds coronavirus will end if everyone listens to everyone.
Julia Heneghan
San Mate
