Editor,
As an American-born Chinese student (at Carlmont High School) I was surprised when my mother and I recently visited our local clinic to have our cholesterol levels checked. I was shocked and hurt when people around us, upon seeing that we were Asian, immediately put on face masks.
When I read the Feb. 18 article “Misguided virus fears hitting Asian American businesses” in the Daily Journal, I was more sad than surprised. The article points out there are only 15 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the entire country, yet Asian businesses have had a downturn in customers. This is a type of racial profiling that hurts communities. Thankfully, this isn’t happening at my school, because my school community knows its students. The bigger viral threat nationally is the flu, but ironically, the most common cause of death in American adults is high cholesterol, which leads to heart disease.
Jessica Ma
Belmont
