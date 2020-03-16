Editor,
I have to give President Donald J. Trump credit for the foresight he has shown by closing the border with Mexico and building a wall to keep the Mexican Corona beer out of our country!
This very stable genius in the White House saw what was coming long before anyone of us had the slightest inkling. Yet, he was considerate enough not to embarrass the Mexican brewery by exposing the name of the virus infected, bottled-up liquid! That’s class! And Trump himself? Never even licked a bottle of Corona!
Jorg Aadahl
San Mate
