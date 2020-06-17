Editor,
In view of all the negative police press I have been reading lately in the Daily Journal and other publications, I felt compelled to write a few words in defense of our police men/women. I should preface my comments by stating I am not a police officer but a school teacher. I have no immediate relatives or close friends in law enforcement.
I by no means condone the police actions that killed George Floyd. Those were bad cops and they should be punished to the full extent of the law. The great majority of police officers who serve the public are just normal people, like you and I but doing a very difficult job. They have families, are great neighbors but the only ones we hear about are the bad cops. There are bad people in every profession — lawyers, teachers, politicians etc. Growing up in San Francisco being a teen hot rodder, I had several confrontations with the law. I was brought up to respect the law. When stopped I was respectful to the officer and received respect in return. People that do not comply with an officer’s reasonable request can expect a confrontation and possibly an injury. Comply and then take the matter up in court. The next time you feel like “bashing cops” remember who gets drug dealers off the streets, recovers your stolen car, catches armed robbers, investigates burglaries, puts child molesters behind bars and responds to spousal abuse calls among other things.
James Cresta
San Bruno
