I do think that we need to continue in the direction of more women and diversity that reflects our community. I really believe that recruits should have more psychological counseling and testing so that those who are not suited for the job can be weeded out early, before they become police officers and therefore avoid the scenes we see on TV.
Pat Hunter
San Mateo
