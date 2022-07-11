Editor,
Joe Guttenbeil seems to be confused about how women come to get an abortion.
One argument is that these women have purposely not used contraception and use abortion as birth control. However, contraceptive methods do have a failure rate, anywhere from less than 1% per 100 women per year to more than 13 pregnancies per 100 women per year. Even tubal ligation has a 1.85% failure rate over 10 years. Contraception is also costly if you do not have good insurance or no insurance.
If no abortions were done, the adoption system would be overwhelmed. As for abstinence, the same people who want to end abortion tend to also be against sex education in the schools and free contraceptives.
Alfred Lerner, MD
San Carlos
