San Mateo, is slowly undergoing urban displacement, leading to negative consequences for its residents. The city, once a place where San Mateo and Bay Area natives could raise their families, is now becoming unaffordable for many due to the construction of new infrastructure and real estate.
This has attracted non-Bay Area residents, driving up rent costs and making it difficult for locals to continue residing in their own city. As rent prices increase, families have no choice but to leave, resulting in displacement.
Displacement is when someone is forced to move from their home against their will, leading to instability, insecurity, stress and depression. This can have severe impacts on mental and physical health, education and income. For children, displacement can disrupt their ability to interact meaningfully with peers, make friends, succeed in their education, and even cause behavioral and emotional changes. Displaced individuals are often forced to move to low-income communities, creating a cycle of poverty that can make their situation worse.
San Mateo is currently undergoing a construction boom, with many new projects in progress or awaiting approval. Eight of the 12 approved projects are for new housing and condo developments, indicating a trend toward increasing real estate in the city.
To combat this trend, San Mateo natives must speak up and advocate for their right to stay in their own city, to have affordable housing and a stable community. Attending town hall meetings, construction planning community meetings and speaking with councilmembers are all important ways to make voices heard. Displacement is happening at an alarming rate, and it is essential to put a stop to it before more families become homeless and suffer from mental and emotional distress.
