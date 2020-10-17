I read Christopher P. Conway’s “A farewell of sorts” letter in the Oct. 10-11 edition of the Daily Journal and thought I’d write to ask him to reconsider his choice to stop writing letters to provide his perspective on matters. I certainly hope it wasn’t due to intimidation as he vaguely alluded to.
The “right side” thinking opinion, not only in San Mateo County, but throughout California is so under represented that to lose a voice on the conservative side, to me, only allows for the middle of the road thinker to struggle with his or her decision on what side to take on important issues, politically and otherwise if they only read one side of an opinion. A case in point is Mr. Conway’s closing sentence to support Diane Papan and Lisa Nash and not Amourence Lee. Not because Nash and Papan are conservative (and to this writer they are not), but to elect Lee just puts her on board with the council’s two other extreme left-thinking members who voted to appoint her in 2019 with Maureen Freschet’s resignation. In my opinion her appointment just puts her in those two back pockets.
Anyway, I digress. As unbalanced as the political landscape is here, let’s make sure both sides have a voice.
Chris, consider reconsidering your choice to stay silent.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
