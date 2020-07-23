Editor,
Everyone seems concerned and upset because President Trump deployed federal SWAT teams in Portland, Oregon. I tend to agree, why do so many agencies even have SWAT teams? Don’t we have Homeland Security, US Marshalls, secret service and the military?
Where were the ACLU and all of public officials expressing outrage, when U.S. Marshall kidnapped Elian Gonzalez from his grandparents at gunpoint? Where was the outrage when the FBI murdered Randy Weaver’s wife while holding a baby? Where was the outrage when the FBI burned alive 76 including 20 children?
What is the difference between anarchists and terrorists? Is there a difference?
Is looting, attacking statues, burning cars and buildings, peaceful demonstration?
Please help me, I am confused.
Keith De Fillippis
Newport, Oregon
