Editor,
Last week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to limit cooperation with ICE citing community safety, public support, dignity and compassion (”County limits ICE cooperation” in the April 12 edition of the Daily Journal).
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Last week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to limit cooperation with ICE citing community safety, public support, dignity and compassion (”County limits ICE cooperation” in the April 12 edition of the Daily Journal).
It appears the board prioritizes listening only to those voices that support the agenda they want to pursue and not the voices that are fed up with crime, drug dealing, burglaries and other serious offenses in our county and around it. By providing a blanket exemption to ICE cooperation (overriding state law Senate Bill 54 which has exceptions), they are sending a message to criminals that “It is OK to commit any crime on our residents, repeat it and continue to stay illegally in our neighborhoods”. This is wrong — they are protecting perpetrators by putting their own residents lives at risk.
Most recently, gang encounters caused the loss of a 5-year-old in Alameda County. Are these the types of criminals the board is trying to protect with their blanket exemption policies?
The board has a responsibility of keeping the community safe and with this vote, they have abdicated their responsibility. Supervisor Ray Mueller has been the only voice of reason in this debate by offering a meaningful compromise by excluding high severity crimes (e.g. rapists, murders and child molesters) from the policy. Supervisors Canepa, Corzo, Pine and Slocum disagreed and continued to pass the policy, making residents wonder who is being represented.
I am very concerned about safety in our county due to this board’s policy and prioritizing virtue signaling over community safety.
Amit Saini
Foster City
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.