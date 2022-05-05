Editor,
One thing I am especially worried about if Roe v. Wade is overturned is that the “day after abortion pill” will also be outlawed. Then all of those women on college campuses, in the military and in behind doors service industries will lose their backup resource when they have been raped as we know is happening in massive numbers. And, suddenly, there will be a huge increase in the number of rape babies. If they go to the police and report the rape, the police will have nothing to give them to help them to get their lives back.
Lois Hallen
Burlingame
