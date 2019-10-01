Editor,
An activist, for God’s sake. Never thought I’d be one. Not after encountering activist groups during my business career.
But when a subscription airline and charter airline companies got the green light several years ago to fly powerful, multi-passenger aircraft out of small airfields, including San Carlos Airport, I embraced activism.
Like thousands of other people in Peninsula communities who are concerned about aircraft noise and safety, I’ve filed complaints with the San Mateo County Airports Department. My family and I have attended public hearings. I missed participating in a demonstration at San Carlos Airport a while ago, but count me in if there’s another one.
So far, 98,749 complaints have been filed. The number of noise and safety complaints increased by 1,169 during the past month alone. That’s almost 300 complaints per week. At that rate, the number could be higher by the time I’m done writing this letter.
While the complaints involve various types of aircraft, including the turboprop planes generally flown by the multi-passenger airline companies, smaller aircraft generally flown by private aviation enthusiasts and others, the increasing number of complaints seems to coincide with the growing number of multi-passenger planes flying from San Carlos Airport over neighborhoods along the Peninsula.
Harvey Radin
Redwood Shores
