Bravo to community college Trustee Richard Holober for asserting the right of the elected trustees to make decisions for the colleges.
For years, staff have been accustomed to running the show, providing or withholding information to get the board to do its bidding. Staff have been especially stubborn in insisting that the board extend the contract to manage its athletic club without competitive bidding.
The trustees are on the right path.
Bill Collins
Pacifica
