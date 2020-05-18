Editor,
In Linda Koelling’s April 29 guest perspective “Where is the common sense?”, she refers to a do-or-die scenario, or “it had to be a movie.”
I believe the movie she is referring to is a black and white late-’50s sci-fi classic starring Vincent Price ... titled “Last man on Earth.” I was fortunate enough to find it at the bottom of a moving box and was amazed at the suspenseful, prophetic parallels drawn from it as I watched it with one eye closed. I’d rate it a PG-19.
As far as common sense is concerned: Better to suspend business rents, mortgages, property taxes and keep skeleton crews working than to close it all down. No pun intended!
Rey Bern
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.