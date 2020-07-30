Editor,
It is basic common sense.
No surprise California has jumped to top regarding the virus (COVID-19). As stated (“With nearly 40 million residents, California is the most populous state in the country by a wide stretch. New York has 19.5 million residents” in the July 23 edition of the Daily Journal)
Overpopulation in California has been a severe problem for many years. Nonstop growth in many ways. Of course, we will have high, if not the highest amount. Think about it. California is known for its leniency. We provide free everything to just about anyone. Very minimal, if any, restrictions/policies enforced to obtain medical care, unemployment and other benefits. There are many people capable to work right now. May not be their favorite choice, but employment is available. I continue to hear constantly, “Why should I work, more money from unemployment.”
Also, the volume of people that travel, as they please, in and out of this state, without being quarantined. Other states quarantine and test.
California, especially the Bay Area, has had doors open for years allowing living spaces to become overcrowded to no limit. Again, due to few restrictions.
Californians have become spoiled!
People with common sense would see this coming. If it wasn’t COVID, something else would nail us.
Rachel Tiech
San Mateo
