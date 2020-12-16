Editor,
Thank you, Dr. Morrow and San Mateo County Health team, for thoughtful analysis of scientific tracing data, and calm common sense on COVID-19 policy. It’s understood, of course, that ICU bed availability may drive policy changes in the near future.
“According to New York state contract tracing data, restaurants and bars account for only 1.4% of the virus spread in the state, while household gatherings make up nearly 74%.” (Dec 12-13 Wall Street Journal ‘Restaurant Lock Down Massacre”) Salons are also extremely low. Who limits capacity in living room watch parties or holiday dinners?
Economic and personal carnage is resulting in lives of desperation, mental health issues, domestic abuse, food insecurity, education failure, bankruptcies and municipal impact.
Repetitive lockdowns ignoring new data are bringing communities to their knees. Authorities and politicians feel pressure to “do something,” but simply returning to dated April/May hard shutdown policies (critically important at that time) ignores new scientific research.
COVID science changes with treatments and tracing data — policies should reflect those changes, maintaining safety with balanced perspectives, incorporating new research with established effective policies. We recognize the pressure to “do something,” and applaud San Mateo County Health team’s thoughtful disciplined incorporation of changing scientific information.
Carol Gillett
San Mateo
