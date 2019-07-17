Editor,
President Trump now is looking around for another way to circumvent the SCOTUS decision not to reflect U.S. citizenship on the next census. Does Trump mean that the rest of the respondents will then be classified as “non-citizen, legal residents,” with the same civil rights and taxation liability as citizens, except voting rights? Or will there be a separate box to check off for illegal residents? Just wondering if he has thought this through, for a change.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
