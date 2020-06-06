Editor,
I am proud of the Peninsula residents who have strongly, safely and peacefully spoken out in righteous outrage over the killing of George Floyd, the senseless acts of excessive police force against people of color, and the wanton vandalism that has occurred in some communities. I condemn such violence in any form and from any source. It is a betrayal of all our communities and our collective sense of community. This injustice must stop. This is not who we are.
As vociferously as we condemn the wrongdoing, we must also praise, celebrate and join the peacemakers: those in the streets, in pulpits and our city halls who have done their utmost to channel our righteous outrage into positive action, including bridge-building, finding common ground and simple, open conversation.
Community gatherings and conversations, large and small, are taking place on the Peninsula to foster constructive, much-needed change in our society. Actions like these signal not only our recognition that much more must be done, but also demonstrate our continued commitment to living the changes we want to see in the world. It is this inspiring spirit of community and resilience that makes it such an honor to represent you.
As your representative in the state Senate, I would also like to underscore my commitment to listen to and dialogue closely with my colleagues so that we can identify changes that can be made this year. It is neither too late, nor is time too short, to take steps toward positive change.
Jerry Hill
San Mateo
The letter writer represents District 13 in the California Senate.
