Editor,
It’s hard to say what motivated “Commander Bone Spur” (the phony ailment that got him to dodge the draft in his younger years) to start “Trump’s War” in Northern Syria, but start it he did. From a very successful peace keeping position between the Syrian Kurds and the Turkish state, he unilaterally withdrew and allowed this invasion to begin. This back stabbing behavior is really nothing new for this president but the repercussions will be long lasting and to his eternal discredit. What could possibly have persuaded him to go against all professional advice? Will Turkey start a Biden investigation? Will they launder money through his Istanbul hotel properties? Did he just have a really bad morning on his “Twitter throne?” History will judge him harshly and that’s a good thing.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
