Recently, Gov. Newsom said that the state was making a “comeback of historic proportions.” Really? Let’s take a look.
A sad mishandling of education during the pandemic left many students from underserved populations trying to determine what to do and how to do regarding the learning process and are education ranks in the bottom third nationally. The unemployment rate is one of the highest in the country and the poverty rate still remains at high levels. The power distribution grid is unreliable and is struggling to keep up with demand and seemingly destined to get worse as the drought continues. Many residents, both regionally and statewide have expressed dissatisfaction with their quality of life and have indicated a strong likelihood of moving out of California. Major corporations have or are planning to relocate to other states, e.g., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, Tesla. The cost for fuel and food has risen extraordinarily over the past months. Yes, this is one “comeback of historic proportions” alright.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
