I was surprised by John Horgan’s column concerning the San Mateo County Community College District that “local trustees are failing in the dark.” The column is an embarrassment, saying that the college district trustees do not know “how much actual cash if any, is at stake.”
Your writer Sierra Lopez recently wrote an incredible article pointing out that millions of dollars of bond money is at stake over the past several years for pay-to-play on million dollar construction projects. Lopez pointed out in detail what has been alleged in the recent complaint filed by the trustees. The question is: Why hasn’t the attorney general or the local district attorney moved against any of the contractors who were engaged with Galatolo? Horgan should talk with Lopez as she read the complaint — it is an outrage.
