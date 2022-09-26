On Sept. 19, the San Mateo City Council missed a golden opportunity to lead the community, choosing instead to delay. Despite overwhelming support of a bold building code from an unprecedented number of public comments, council elected not to listen.
Available to council was a new building code that would’ve greatly reduced the city’s GHG emissions: starting in 2025, all “permitted” replacements of gas appliances would have been electric (amazing, highly-efficient products available today) with the goal of eliminating the flow of methane (an 80+ times more powerful GHG than CO2) by 2030. Included were appropriate provisions for economic hardship and technical infeasibility. Between now and 2025, the City would have had ample time for community outreach, job training, contractor education, and lining up financing programs (with already allocated assistance from state/federal government and local organizations like Peninsula Clean Energy) for those needing help.
These are difficult decisions and take courage. However, these decisions become far easier when considering the consequences, and costs, of inaction. There is precious little time to preserve our children’s future and all life as we know it on this beautiful planet. Devising the perfect plan (is there such a thing?) is no longer an option — we must act swiftly and adjust as needed. The door is still open for this Council to enact this new building code this year — history, the community, and, most importantly, our children will look fondly on them if they do.
