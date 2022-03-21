Editor,
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and asked them to “close the skies,” specifically for a “humanitarian no-fly zone so that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities.”
Kurt Volker, the former ambassador to NATO, and William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine, and 25 other foreign policy experts have outlined how such a plan would work. Appearing on the PBS NewsHour on March 7, Volker said that the atrocities we are witnessing in Ukraine are “very reminiscent of the worst days of the 1930s and what Hitler did in Europe.”
Congress should consider Zelenskyy’s request rather than ruling it out “because it will lead to World War III.” As I see it, there are no guard rails on what Vladimir Putin will do, and it’s just a matter of time before he escalates the war and NATO will have to react.
It’s time to turn the tables and be proactive while Ukraine is the only nation with boots on the ground doing the fighting. If Ukraine is defeated, there will be no stopping Putin. The time is now for the West to take a stand against Putin’s aggression by supporting Zelenskyy. Rather than fearing World War III, let us learn from the early days of World War II. The time to stop this modern-day Hitler is now.
Irvin Dawid
Burlingame
