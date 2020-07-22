Editor,
As a high school student, I believe that Gov. Newsom’s decision to start schools online was the correct decision. Just like wearing masks and socially distancing, delaying schools’ reopening is another sacrifice we must make in order to keep others safe. In order to get through this pandemic with as little death as possible, we need to be willing to cede modern comforts until a vaccine is developed.
The same challenges and lessons we’ve experienced and learned in this pandemic apply to how we can tackle the climate change crisis. In the same way we wear masks to shop for groceries and sacrifice going out for a haircut, individuals and leaders need to be prepared to give things up for the sake of the Earth’s health. By placing a price on carbon and shifting toward renewable energy, we can flatten the curve of global emissions. Economies may slow and personal comforts may need to be relinquished in order to save the world from greenhouse gas symptoms. And as we see in the current epidemic, there will still be those that deny science and selfishlessly undermine collective safety for their own convenience.
The climate crisis may seem too overwhelming to solve, or too distant in comparison to the present pandemic. But the new normal that most of us have adopted proves that we have the ability and will to adapt to overcome even global challenges.
Joshua Wing
San Mateo
