Editor,
With Diane Papan’s recent election, it is imperative that she places climate action at the forefront of her political agenda. Upon reading the recent article regarding Papan’s plan for office, it is important to note that climate legislation is missing from her list of priorities. Papan’s politics have long neglected strong climate action. While Papan mentions water supply and climate-resilient infrastructure as essential parts of her policy, it’s hard to trust the legitimacy behind these claims. Although she mentions global climate effects, she fails to address the intersection between these issues and climate change. For instance, while she notes droughts as a main concern, she makes no plans to mitigate greenhouse emissions. Papan has never voiced support for a complete transition away from fossil fuel energy. Additionally, she received direct contributions throughout her campaign from Big Oil and directly benefited from the exploitation of our planet. This has led me to question the truth behind Papan’s climate-related campaign promises.
