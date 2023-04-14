In his 4/10 letter to the editor, Michael Swire of Hillsborough expresses his disappointment in the San Mateo City Council’s promise to revisit the little-used and controversial bike lane through San Mateo that took hundreds of sorely needed parking spaces from an already parking-impacted neighborhood and relates this decision to his concerns about climate change.
Climate change is known to disproportionately impact underserved communities, so even if you accept that a bike lane through San Mateo would make any difference at all in reducing carbon emissions, the burden should not first fall on people who may have few alternatives and are the least able to afford mitigation. This is an issue of basic climate justice that must be considered when evaluating proposed measures.
The town of Hillsborough’s 13-year-old Climate Action Plan states that per capita energy and water usage in Hillsborough, where the letter writer resides, were three to four times that of the average jurisdiction in San Mateo County at the time of its writing. Given this, it’s a mystery why Hillsborough residents like Mr. Swire have such an interest in what the city of San Mateo is or isn’t doing about climate change.
We can agree that climate change poses an existential threat. But, if Mr. Swire is so concerned about the adequacy of local policies to reduce carbon emissions, perhaps he should start by looking closer to home instead of promoting the notion that the poor and middle class who live in the city of San Mateo somehow aren’t sacrificing enough.
