Editor,
In the Tuesday, July 21, edition of the Daily Journal, a young man opined that climate “crisis,” like the pandemic, can be solved “if we all sacrifice together” and — if more carbon taxes are levied. However, overwhelming evidence shows that more taxes, and “good governance” (with respect to climate change), don’t mix and produce terrible results.
Witness the billions of dollars wasted on the high-speed rail project. Remnants of this white elephant now pollute the Inland Empire countryside. Or the hundreds of millions of dollars annual subsidy for VTA light rail even though the railcars travel around Santa Clara County 75% empty. Or last year’s gas tax increase, used on Highway 101 on half-completed, and maybe never-used toll lanes. The tax for new SamTrans buses? Most travel bereft of passengers.
It is ironic that the greatest results in reducing carbon emissions have come from the capitalists responsible for Zoom and Tesla, and not from the heavy handed duo of more government and more taxes.
Ken Rado
San Carlos
