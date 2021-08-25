Editor,
On Sunday, the youth group of San Mateo County’s chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby held a rally in San Mateo’s Central Park, calling for federal climate legislation, specifically HR 2307: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. HR 2307 would place a steadily rising fee on greenhouse gas emissions, paid by fossil fuel companies, with 100% of the revenue distributed equally to all lawful U.S. residents, half-shares paid to children.
This kind of plan — putting a price on carbon pollution — has been endorsed by four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 28 Nobel Laureates, 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisors, and subsequently by thousands of professional economists in a letter to The Wall Street Journal. They wrote that a bill of this kind is “the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary,” and that “the majority of American families, including the most vulnerable, will benefit financially by receiving more in ‘carbon dividends’ than they pay in increased energy prices.”
The student rally featured speeches of support from state Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, San Mateo Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla, Councilmember Amourence Lee, and San Carlos Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan.
Numerous other elected officials and city commissioners attended. Citizens’ Climate Lobby is encouraged by the increasing support for a federal price on carbon emissions. We are especially grateful that U.S. representatives Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo both cosponsor HR 2307.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
