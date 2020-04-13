Editor,
In this time of pandemic it is difficult to focus on anything other than keeping our families safe and wondering when life will return to normal. Surely it will return to normal someday, but normal also means getting back to dealing with issues that seemed so important just a few weeks ago, such as climate change. While the coronavirus pandemic may last a few months, the consequences of climate change will be with us for decades and the impact on human life will be even more severe. Leaders in many countries responded vigorously to a threat which arose quickly with relatively little warning. The warning signs of climate change have been evident for 30 years, but the actions taken to date have been inadequate. Citizens must demand that their leaders address the threat of climate change with the same sense of urgency that has driven their response to the coronavirus.
Robert Steele
Redwood City
