Climate change is a market failure because Big Oil and Gas has obscene profits but pays nothing for climate disasters and air pollution. Who pays? We do. The U.S. taxpayers and government paid over $165 billion in 2022 for property damage and $820 billion in health care costs caused by fossil fuels.
It is a market failure because the U.S. government subsidizes Big Oil $20 billion of taxpayer money every year.
It is a market failure because Big Oil uses their profits to attack climate science and obstruct policies that would curb the economic toll and human suffering of the climate crisis.
Climate change is a market failure, and market failures require government action to address them.
How can we turn this into a market solution? A carbon fee with proceeds returned to U.S. households as a dividend would reduce carbon emissions and give consumers cash back to spend throughout our economy.
We know that the fossil fuel industry corrodes our politics and prevents a market solution. But as fossil fuel fills the upper atmosphere with carbon pollution that destabilizes temperature and weather, it increases despair and anxiety.
We need people to speak out in support of a solution that recognizes the true costs of carbon, maintains our economic strength, produces abundant green energy and increases our energy security, and keeps government small. What is this solution? It’s cash back carbon pricing.
It is too important to give up.
