Climate change and politics? It has been suggested that the only place unaffected by climate change, is the White House. That may be so, however, perhaps they aren’t quite as dumb as it sounds. Perhaps they realize that climate change has been warming up California, making it drier and warmer, resulting in fires more wild and uncontrollable than ever in the past. So what? California is so darn democratic. Just a thought.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
