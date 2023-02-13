Editor,
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 4:58 am
Editor,
Run to the bank to deposit your savings for energy efficiency. You get the money when you make improvements in your home.
Yes, it’s real money for heat pumps, induction cooktops and weatherization.
“But it’s all too complicated!” you say?
True, but there are solutions. last year, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has tax credits and rebates for homeowners to save cash on efficiency upgrades which lower energy bills. There are also generous local rebates available to residents of San Mateo County, as well as zero percent interest financing through Peninsula Clean Energy.
For example, you can get a tax rebate of up to $1,600 for home insulation.
Need a new cooktop (as I do)? Well, to install an induction stove you might get a rebate of up to $840.
Bill McKibben (Third Act) put it bluntly: “The IRA creates an $8,000 bank account for every American household … if people figure out how to use it.”
OK, I need guidance on what to buy, how to pick the right contractor, how to file the paperwork. Well, here are some sources for guidance:
https://environmentamerica.org/resources/clean-energy-home-toolkit. For local rebates available by ZIP code: https://incentives.switchison.org.
Our very own San Mateo Climate Action Team is ready to help: visit their website at smclimateaction.org for more electrification resources. Their team is there to help.
Harry R. Moody
San Mateo
