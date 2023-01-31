I write in response to Anne Bossange’s letter (Jan. 28), “Eshoo Fails to Protect the Medicare Trust Fund,” which mischaracterizes my record. First, I do not support Medicare Advantage and voted against the legislation that created the program in 2003. My opposition has not flagged and last September, I passed legislation as health chairwoman to end Medicare Advantage’s abusive “prior authorization” practices.
I also passed legislation to strengthen the traditional Medicare program. I led the effort to allow Medicare to directly negotiate prescription drug prices, which will save the Trust Fund nearly $300 billion. That legislation also caps drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 annually and caps insulin costs at $35 a month. My subcommittee passed additional legislation to require Medicare to cover telehealth services.
Bossange’s letter also states that Reach is replacing Medicare. That is untrue. The ACO Reach program is a time-limited program authorized by the Affordable Care Act that will affect less than 6% of traditional Medicare beneficiaries. The purpose of the program is to test whether directing a single doctor’s office to coordinate a patient’s care will keep people healthier or save Medicare money. If the program is unsuccessful in either goal, then it is required by law to end.
With Republicans controlling the House and pledging to cut Medicare, my job now is to block them. I invite Bossange to join me in this fight rather than attacking a lifelong protector and defender of Medicare.
The letter writer represents District 16 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
