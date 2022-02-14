Editor,
I’m sure many motorists have noticed the rubbish at the homeless camp on South El Camino at Highway 84 in Redwood City. Weekly we drive by and notice how bad this is getting. Is the new mayor aware of this problem or is she more interested in her future political aspirations?
Can the city clean this strewn garbage up and put some containers there so the inhabitants do not have to throw stuff on the ground? This has been going on too long! Definately a health hazard.
Paul Kunst
Redwood City
