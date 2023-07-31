Editor,
We are way overdue. It is time to swipe clean all our federal government officials. Remove these political “children” who do nothing but point their fingers at each other and have temper tantrums. This includes the Democrats, Republicans, Independents, etc. The article in Thursday’s paper regarding Trump and the Republican Party wanting Biden impeached turned my firecracker into a flame. All our government parties together have turned this country into nothing but clogged drains. It has now, over time, become flooded with nothing but BAD sewage. What gets accomplished anymore, but time and money wasted by our “spoiled children”?
