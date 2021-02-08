Editor,
Seeing Ellyn Dooley and Mark Reynolds’ guest perspective “Climate changes is a winning issue” in the Jan. 27 edition of the Daily Journal gave me hope that we are ready to make progress to protect our climate. As a college student, the climate crisis is a source of great anxiety and stress. Over the past few years, I’ve seen my childhood camping spots burn down, I’ve seen the sky turn orange with ash, and I’ve seen winter storms push the waves of the Bay over the levee near my house.
For readers who enjoy the Bay Trail around San Mateo and Foster City, we are seeing the effect of climate change as our community leaders frantically rally to build up levees around our communities to prevent future flooding. Unfortunately, that also means losing access to the Bay, but here’s a friendly reminder that many communities are not as lucky as ours, and don’t have the resources to address rising seas.
There’s an obvious solution to these challenges: reducing the use of fossil fuels, and switching to clean energy. That’s why I, and thousands of other students across the state of California, are coming together with CalPIRG Students to call on our governor, Gavin Newsom, to push California towards the goal of 100% clean electricity by 2030.
Now’s the time to take action to protect our climate, and against the powers putting profit over our own well-being.
Pacita Del Balso
Foster City
