Editor,
The city of San Mateo should enforce the Home Occupation Code 27.16.040 which states one vehicle owned or registered can use a residential parking if the vehicle is the home occupation employer’s primary personal transportation.
On May 6, 2013, the City Council adapted Ordinance 2013-8 which meetings I went to and was protested by most residents of North Central. This ordinance was a thoughtless plan to allow oversized business vehicles of a height of 7.5 feet, width of 7.5 feet and a length and load of 22 feet in combination with any attached trailer. This also included weight ( gross vehicle weight ration GVWR) exceeding 5 tons (10,000 pounds).
I must also mention that many streets in North Central are only 30 feet wide. We also have a truck route on Second Avenue that semi-trucks use on our 30-foot-wide residential street. This plan was made to make our community more industrial and was beneficial for who? Certainly not for the home owners who have paid property taxes for years to this city. This city should take these vehicles off our streets and have them park by the Bay off of Third Avenue East. It’s time for this city to give back our residential parking to these communities.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
