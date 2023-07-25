An article in the July 17 Daily Journal warns “Diversify or die.” Of all the cities in the world, San Francisco had been the healthiest in terms of foot traffic, car traffic and consumer spending before the advent of the pandemic. So the death of San Francisco’s downtown isn’t a mere warning to other cities it is a bellwether of an economic climate in all our cities. Mere calls to diversify don’t help because all the vacant office space will uniformly be converted to low-income housing, the opposite of diversity.
We will then become Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken in a movie called Escape from San Francisco where the City is turned into a giant penal colony. The death of San Francisco heralds the death of the urban center. No amount of store diversity is going to change this trend, the cat is out of the bag. Cities have become cesspools of crime and decay where decent civilized and wealthy people do their best to move out and avoid the fecal matter and car break-ins.
Restaurants all over the city are suffering declines in business leading many to shut down. The restaurant I work at is barely surviving and my own revenue loss is nearing 50% forcing me to work a third job. Driving downtown on a weekday during business hours is a breeze. The streets are deserted.
I wonder what the loss in revenue due to lack of parking violations is.
Things will never return to life pre-pandemic I’m afraid. Get used to it and avoid San Francisco at all costs.
