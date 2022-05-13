Editor,
I first met Mrs. Corpus three years ago when I worked for the San Mateo County Manager’s Office. I was immediately impressed by her ability to solve problems and build rapport with community members. Throughout my time at the county, I saw firsthand how her leadership as southern commander made a difference in curbing crime. Most importantly, I noticed that she instilled trust in a community that has historically distrusted law enforcement. A considerable accomplishment because communities that trust police are much more likely to report a crime.
My time employed at San Mateo County gave me the pleasure of working with all the law enforcement agencies across its 20 cities. My work today now gives me the pleasure of working with federal law enforcement agencies and U.S. military personnel.
Christina Corpus is one of the finest officers I have come across. I seldom find officers with executive and operational experience who know their departments from the bottom up. I do not doubt she can make the necessary changes to fix the department. Most importantly, she is someone that will remain accountable to the public.
Christina Corpus is the sheriff we need in San Mateo County. A guardian. Someone who is vested in serving our community. I wholeheartedly endorse Christina Corpus for sheriff and recommend that everyone votes for her in the upcoming June election.
Raymond Larios
Burlingame
