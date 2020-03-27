Editor,
I’m writing to share with you what is happening in our Chinese community in the wake of coronavirus crisis. We are disturbed to find out that many front-line health care providers don’t have personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves. But it’s not only our brave health care providers whose safety we should worry about, it’s also the ordinary people who continue to serve our community during this unprecedented time, such as our grocery store workers, bank tellers, postal workers, senior center workers, police officers, and many more. All these people risk their lives to ensure our lives stay on track. It brought tears to many of us to see the nurses sewing their own masks at home. We all belong to the same community and feel that something must be done.
The BRSCC (Belmont, Redwood Shores and San Carlos Chinese Community) COVID-19 fundraising campaign was formed overnight by volunteers to achieve the goal of providing protective gear to these people who are in dire need. We raised close to $18,000 within the first 24 hours among our community to purchase the protective gear that is desperately needed. The enthusiasm and generosity from my fellow Chinese Americans is truly touching and humbling. We managed to purchase 8,000 masks through our connections with Chinese factories right away and donate them. Despite the political tensions we face, we strongly believe in the power of unity and love. We just want to help, and we are here to help. Together we will survive and thrive.
We welcome anyone who would like to join our efforts! You can PayPal your donation to angieye@yahoo.com. God bless America!
Vicky Yu
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.