Editor,
I am responding to the article, “World shares retreat after Trump approves Hong Kong Bill” by the Associated Press in the Nov. 29 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
I was very encouraged to read in your Nov. 29 edition that President Trump has signed a very important directive about the fact that China, over the years, has been an extraordinary human rights abuser. The people in Hong Kong deserve protection from us and from the U.N. Will China ever stop abusing its own people if we cooperate with them? I doubt it.
China is invading Philippine and Korean territory by creating illegal islands. China has created concentration camps where up to 2 million Uighurs are incarcerated. Furthermore, there are many U.S. retirement plans which depend on Chinese investments, including Chinese companies which manufacture ICBMs targeted at American cities.
President Trump is totally appropriate and correct in his expose of China — China is an extremely aggressive country where human rights have never been respected. China should be sanctioned because it is a country that does not share any Western ideas about human rights. Need I remind you readers, how many people did Hitler kill? Forty million. Stalin? Fifty million. Mao Tse Tung? Sixty million.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.